New Gear for the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Musselshell County Sheriff’s office recently received some upgraded equipment that they say will help the department better protect the public.

A new $7,000 dollar community grant is keeping Sheriff’s deputies safe and more comfortable as they work.

thanks to a grant from the Signal Peak Community Foundation the Musselshell County Sheriff’s office has new body armor for their deputies.

"It helps not only with technology and gear that the Musselshell County already has and is available to them it also takes stress off of tax dollars of the tax player needing to maybe mill or something of that order." Says sheriff Lesnik.

Previously the old gear weighed about 30 to 40 pounds but this new lightweight body armor literally takes some of the weight off the officer's shoulders.

"They are about a third of the weight of the panels that we use to wear, so this takes a lot of weight off of the deputies as they're on patrol so you can image carrying 10 to 15 pounds on your shoulders all day every day for a 12-hour shift it wears on you and this will make things lighter and give you -- the deputies the same protection as they had previously."

Sheriff Lesnik says, the new armor also allows deputies to move their equipment to their chest rather than carrying it on their hips.

Lesnik adds, there were many deputies who experienced hip and lower back pain from the older armor and belts so this new lightweight gear will make a big difference in their day-to-day operations.