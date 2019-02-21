New fossil may explain how the T-Rex evolved

When you think of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, you presume it was always the king of the dinosaurs.

But a newly-discovered fossil tells us that wasn't the case.

The fossil, found in Utah, is believed to be of the creature, Moros Intrepidus.

It lived some 96 million years ago.

But unlike the T-Rex, which stood about 12 feet tall and weighed up to eight tons.

The Moros was between three and four feet tall.

Researchers believe Moros fills in the timeline between the earliest, smaller Tyrannosaurs and the T-Rex.

And while lightweight, the Moros was quite fast and, over millions of years, evolved into the more memorable T-Rex.

The findings were published Thursday in Communications Biology.