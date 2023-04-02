Billings, MT- Leatherneck Aviation is making dreams sour with their low-cost flight school that offers training from Veterans, in multiple uses of the word, to propel you towards your passion.

Jacob Schneller is a third generation pilot, and as long as he can remember his life has revolved around airports, hangers and planes

Jacob says that it, "ran in my family... got into my blood and it's all I ever wanted to do. So, I've always been flying as far back as I can remember."

Equipped with his 1940's Cessna 120 tail wheel plane Jacob uses for personal use, as well as his teaching Cessna 152 (pictures above and below) nicknamed 'Rockin Robin', Jacob plans to bring his flight school back to the basics.

He does this by reintroducing the original way many learned how to fly.

Jacob said, "this is how we used to do it back in the 50's and 60's you'd go up to an airport, find a flight school and start flying with a flight instructor."

When questioned why students should choose his school over institutional training like Rocky Mountain College and other Universities offer, Jacob said that Leatherneck Aviation will, "offer the same ratings everyone else does but at a lower cost."

He went on to explain the hands on aspect of his school and said that he likes "to bring in teaching from a younger standpoint, and all my C.F.I's and future C.F.I.'s I'd like to teach myself."

Jacob hopes through his school, he can inspire anyone who has ever wanted to fly to take flight.

Mostly because he believes the ideals of flying have slowly been disappearing.

Jacob said that, "flying is this romantic idea... and I want to keep that alive."

Leatherneck Aviation is finalizing the last steps now to certify the school, but within the next week or two Jacob expects to be up in the air teaching.