New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City.

One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk.

Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last week on the corner of Montana Ave. and N. 25th street.

The organization consists of business and property owners along Montana Ave. Their top priority is to address some of the safety concerns along this stretch of historic road.

This year, they put their efforts towards traffic safety, walkability, economic impact, and beautification.

Member of the HMAA, Michelle Williams says Montana Ave. is the cornerstone of our downtown community.

Williams owns a business in the area and says she is always concerned about how fast people drive on this road.

"Historic Montana Ave. Association is taking the safety walkability issue seriously so that the community can continue to enjoy it and it can develop and be a destination within the downtown.” Michelle says.

She is hopeful this crosswalk will cause drivers to slow down and allow pedestrians to cross the street confidently.

Kate Mclean, a pedestrian who plans on using the new feature, says the crosswalk is a necessary addition to the downtown area.

"The speed on Montana Ave. is a little excessive occasionally, so I'm really hoping that it will slow people down and make people more aware of pedestrians and the downtown traffic." Says Kate.