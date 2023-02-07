Billings, MT-Books are being brought to more people in billings than ever before as a new express book locker officially opens in the heights.

Nearly a year ago, Billings Public Library Foundation sponsored an express locker that allowed visitors to have access to the wide range of books available at Billings Public Library, 24/7.

Now, a new set of these express lockers has been put up in the Heights to offer this opportunity to a new set of eyes.

Assistant Director for Billings Public Library, Kelsie Rubich, shared part of the reason for setting up shop in the heights.

Rubich said that "it saves a twenty-minute drive downtown, it saves gas at a time where gas prices are still pretty high."

She continued, "So really trying to increase convenience for people and then just make library materials more accessible. Again, being able to order those items and having them delivered to your neighborhood, is something we are very excited about. "

The new express locker and book drop off in the Heights is located outside the S.C.L Health Clinic on Wicks Lane.

Like the downtown locker, B.P.L. card holders can browse the book collection online and order the book or books and then choose to have them delivered to the Height's location instead.

Through a partnership with S.C.L., Rubich says the Billings Public Library plans to be able to install express lockers at their clinic locations across Billings in the future.