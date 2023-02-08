Billings, MT- Two weeks ago, Matt Jodsaas was admitted to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana from Billings Clinic, unable to stand on his own.

But today, with the help of a wearable robotic exoskeleton, Jodsaas is back on his feet.

When Jodsass was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome at Billings Clinic in January, he wasn't sure what his future held.

But through the team at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, and Esko, a medicinal robotic exoskeleton, Jodsass says he had the support he needed to take the first step.

Matt said he thought the Esko Device was, "beneficial in my recovery to be able to teach me cuz I gotta learn to walk all over again it wasn't just something that was going to come back to me. But it's actually teaching me how to use my feet, put my feet in the right place."

He went on to say that "it's still going to be an ongoing battle but that was a great tool for me to start learning how to do it again."

Chris Sturdevant, one member of Jodsaas's physical therapy team shared that while the Esko provides support for their patients to walk, it also offers something life altering too.

Sturdevant says the Esko "makes you walk in a certain pattern; it makes you walk in an efficient pattern; it teaches you the right way to walk."

He says this helps patients through, "more repetitions, which helps the brain to relearn things. The more repetitions we can get the more brain relearning is possible."

Jodsaas has gone through an array of intense physical and occupational rehabilitation during his time at R.H.O.M.

All in an effort to regain his strength, and ultimately his ability to walk independently.

And Jodsass isn't the only that Esko can help with this. People across Montana will be able to receive the same robotic rehabilitation at the R.H.O.M. When they need it most.

And after just two weeks of working with the Ekso, staff at the rehab hospital feel confident Jodsaas can return home to his wife and children as early as tomorrow.