UPDATE, APRIL 14:

New information shared regarding a hit-and-run in Hardin over the weekend appears to exonerate the initial suspect.

The Hardin Police Department (HPD) reports that after they shared information looking for details on the incident, they received leads and evidence, including additional video evidence that gave officers a better understanding of what happened.

According to HPD, they followed up with the evidence, some of which appeared to exonerate the suspect.

Originally, the suspect was detained on suspicion of DUI and other traffic offenses, and damage to the front end of the suspect’s vehicle led law enforcement to believe the vehicle was related to a man who was injured on 2nd St. W and N Mitchell Ave.

On Monday, April 10, a search warrant was issued on the suspect’s vehicle and evidence was found that could clear the suspect of fault. Details on the video or what was found in the suspect’s vehicle have not been shared at this time.

HPD now says they determined the suspect vehicle was not physically connected to the incident on N. Mitchell Ave.

An autopsy also reportedly corroborated what officers saw on video, in that a vehicle did not strike the man on the roadway. It was determined the man’s death was a result of a “tragic accident.”

Law enforcement is not trying to contact the driver of a white Ford F-150 with a headache rack who was first on scene. The individual is not wanted for any charges, but only for follow up on some details.

The case has been closed, however, HDP is still looking for additional information. If you have any additional information, videos, or pictures please contact the Hardin Police Department at 406-665-7900 (406-665-9268 during business hours)

HARDIN, Mont. - A woman is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide while under influence after she reportedly hit a man and fled.

Just before 11:00 pm on April 8, an officer was dispatched to 3rd St. W for a report of a Silver Dodge Avenger driving at a high rate of speed.

The Hardin Police Department (HPD) reports that when the Dodge was found a short time later, it was parked at a gas station and unoccupied.

At 11:06 pm, the officer was then dispatched to 2nd St W and N Mitchell Ave., in reference to EMS requesting assistance.

On scene, the officer saw an injured man who was being treated by EMS who later died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation into a hit and run was started with the help of Montana Highway Patrol.

Shortly after at 11:12 pm, a second HPD officer was called out to Love's Truck Stop after dispatch received two reports of a woman in a four door Chrysler jumping curbs and doing “donuts” in the parking lot.

After arriving on scene, the officer saw a silver Dodge Avenger driven by a woman driving dangerously in the parking lot.

The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, and after making contact with the driver, she reportedly stated she was using narcotics.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the officer determined the two calls were related as evidence from the hit and run was located on the Dodge.

The woman was arrested and an investigation is still ongoing. Her name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, videos or pictures you are asked to contact the Hardin Police Department at 406-665-7900 or 406-665-9268 during business hours.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Article originally posted April 9, 2023.