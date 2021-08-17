BILLINGS - Over the past year and a half the pandemic has impacted communities across the state, but many tribal nations have been harder hit than most.

In response to the pandemic, the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council is hosting a health conference in town for the next three days, looking to improve the lives of all tribal members and Montanans.

Members from eight separate tribes traveled across the state, and even some from surrounding states. Each are hoping to learn about new technologies and approaches to public health that also align with their culture.

"And that's really what it's about, bringing people together to build relationships, get affirmation that they're doing things right and taking right approaches, really uniting together to make a change in our community," Executive Director for RMTLC William Snell said.

Senator Jon Tester attended the event along with Mayor Bill Cole. Both spoke on the importance of public safety for all of Montana.

But the speaker who grabbed everyone's attention and drove home the message of comradery was Theda New Breast.

"Address some of the isms... the racism... the sexism and the ageism, and let us join together symbolically and to help each other, because our country is changing and we want Montana to change with our country," she said.

Theda will also be speaking on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Wednesday.