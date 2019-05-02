New Elder Grove middle school breaks ground

Construction for Elder Grove middle school is underway.

This is a huge step for the community after a $14.9 million dollar bond for the school passed a little over a year ago.

The new middle school opens a door of opportunity for staff members and also helps fix overcrowding issues, allowing for student growth and additional classrooms.

"With this new middle school, were not just getting a new art room, but were also going to have some fabrication and technology elements and dedicated labs that we haven't had before," said Elder Grove middle school Superintendent Nathan Schmitz.

Kids who attended the ceremony today could hardly contain their excitement.

For many parents, school security is top of mind for their children.

Schmitz said they're looking to put in new security cameras inside and outside the middle school.

"Recently just this year, we put in door stops for all of our classroom doors to secure those doors in the case of an intruder and we'll be installing the same systems in our middle school as well," Schmitz adds.

He also adds he is proud and thankful for everyone who supported the expansion of elder grove middle school.

"Its truly a community effort, it really does take a village and we've seen that here and because of it we're going to see the fruits of that labor across the street," said Schmitz. "I can't wait for that day to come."