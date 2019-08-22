The new drug court diversion program is a partnership between Yellowstone County, New Day Inc. and Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.

The new diversion program differs from previous as the drug court offers inductees new programs to prevent future substance abuse. After successfully completing drug court the inductee will remain in the diversion program for an additonal 18-24 months.

The goal of the new program is to rehabilitate the inductees while also keeping them out of the justice system.

The initial guidelines will allow first time, non-violent criminal offenders to be accepted into the program.