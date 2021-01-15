New directive lifting restrictions on small businesses goes into effect

BILLINGS - Governor Greg Gianforte's new directive, lifting restrictions on all small businesses, goes into effect Jan. 15. The directive removes restrictions on hours of operation and capacity for all small businesses.

Shawn Moua, owner of Lucky's Ramen Noodles on Shiloh Road, said he's still going to take precautions to ensure his customers feel comfortable and safe by requiring all employees wear a mask and placing tables six feet apart.

"I think, you know, as a restaurant owner, it's still good practice," Moua said. "It's not going to go away tomorrow, so I think that it's good practice for everyone to continue to do that. I mean, what, we've been doing it for almost a year now? So what's another week? What's another month? I think it's good practice."

Gov. Gianforte has also made it clear that he plans to rescind the state-wide mask mandate and rely on Montanans to have personal responsibility to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Moua said he will require his employees to wear masks regardless.

Lucky's Ramen Noodles opened last September when COVID cases were on the rise in Yellowstone County, but Moua said his business has been able to stay afloat with the help of takeout.

He also said he will be opening a smoothie and rolled ice cream shop right next door in the coming months.