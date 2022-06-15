ROUNDUP, Mont. – The Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office is providing additional information regarding a fatal accident over the weekend.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik says the first 9-1-1 call came in at 3:54 am, a deputy was notified two minutes later, and that first responders arrived at the scene at 4:18 am.

Lesnick told us the only reason it took first responders that much additional time to arrive on scene was because they had difficulty locating the scene in the first place.

He said when responders arrived on scene, the victim was cold to the touch, and it was apparent that he had been dead for some time.

Montana Highway Patrol’s Incident Report map initially showed that one of their units arrived on the scene around 6:30 am, which has led to a misunderstanding about when first responders arrived.

“... it most certainly did not take responding emergency personnel two and half hours to arrive on scene,” Sheriff Lesnik said.

Lesnick says the Roundup Ambulance Service, the Volunteer Roundup Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

He says there was nothing emergency personnel could have done to save the young man’s life, and he sends his condolences to the family and community affected by the loss.