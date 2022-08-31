BILLINGS, MT- Today is National Drug Overdose Awareness Day, and New Day Ranch hosted an event today educating the public on the dangers of drug overdose.

The event had people in recovery share their stories about the dangers of narcotics.

There have been 24 suspected cases of drug overdose in Billings this month. 15 cases were reported in one week.

There have been 18 fatal overdoses of Fentanyl this year.

Speakers at the event that are in recovery advised that anyone who is struggling with addiction said that help is out there for those who need it.

"If we want to change and want to be sober, we can achieve it to. You just ask for help," said Vickie Solis, one of the speakers at the event.

More resources on what is available for those struggling with addiction can be found below.

Community Resources:

• Community Crisis Center (406) 259-8800

• Rimrock Foundation (406) 248-3175

• Warmline | Mental Health America of Montana – Call 1-877-688-3377

• Montana Crisis Recovery line - Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana – Call 1-877-503-0833

• https://stopoverdose.org/