BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday marked National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and New Day Inc. in Billings hosted a seminar about the drug, where people in recovery and families got to share their story.

"I think it's important to not stigmatize people struggling with addiction," said Mina Crenshaw, an attendee at the event, and someone in recovery from Fentanyl.

"It's been something that I've seen greatly affect the Billings community, and it has done devastating things to a lot of people."

The event included a discussion about the drug, as well as resources for people struggling with addiction.

More information can be found at New Day Inc.