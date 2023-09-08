New data shows a shortage in eligible construction workers

BILLINGS, Mont. - In early September, the Associated General Contractors of America along with Autodesk released the National Construction Workforce Survey. It included data from 22 states including Montana on workforce shortages and infrastructure impacts.

Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill, passed by Congress in November 2021 allocated billions of dollars to repair roads and bridges across the U.S., but more projects mean more workers, but in Montana, the work is getting delayed because of a shortage of eligible workers.

David Smith, Executive Director of the Montana Contractors Association said even though the money is there, there are not enough workers or supplies to move forward with many of the projects.

"There is a backlog with projects available, for example, water and sewer projects across the state of Montana after the ARPA money came out. There is a billion dollars' worth of projects that came out and not just in big cities that are in Roundup and across the Highline and a lot of other places that are necessary projects for infrastructure, but it is hard to get a big construction company to get mobilize and get to a place like that."

As far as supplies goes, Smith said demands are high, but the materials are not available...

Meaning even if the workers are there, they can't get started right away, further delaying the timetable for finishing projects,

He said right now, there's a shortage of skilled trades workers like carpenters, plumbers, brick layers, and other construction-related occupations in the state.

"That is we are seeing a lot of challenges, like all this money coming from the federal government for these projects, that's what is really kind of hamstringing some of these projects because that labor pool is only so big, even though it's been growing in Montana, it's only so big and for highway work, you can only do that about 8 months out of the year anyway, so we are kind of hamstrung there too."

Smith said there are 6,000 more people employed in construction since before the pandemic, which means there's demand for those jobs and plenty of opportunities available in the industry.