New Covid-19 cases have decreased to levels not seen since a year ago

It appears we're on the road back to normal, as new Coronavirus cases across the US are dropping.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day this week, which is the lowest since last July.

The average number of deaths over the last seven days also dropped to 552.

Health experts credit the vaccine rollout for the dramatic turnaround.

But they warn not enough Americans have been vaccinated to stop the spread.

They say some areas with low vaccination rates, such as in some southern states, could give rise to new variants that may be more resistant to vaccinations.