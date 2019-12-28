New course at MSU Billings focuses on the Yellowstone River

A new course at Montana State University Billings focusing on the Yellowstone River offers knowledge on the Montana staple.

Coming in the spring of 2020, the course will examine the Yellowstone River Valley's sustainability.

Dr. Susan Gilbertz of Geography and Environmental Studies at MSUB says the class will cover 4 distinct units.

These include economic, environmental, social and complexities in sustainability.

The course content is derived from some of Dr. Gilbertz's most recent grant activities, especially works supported by the National Science Foundation and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

To enroll in the course, current students can register for GPHY 494-001.

Community members who wish to sign up for the course may do so by calling New Student Services at 406-657-2888.