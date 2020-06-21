BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a new locally owned coffee shop opening up on the south side of Billings August 22nd, with the goal in mind of making a better life for our community members.

The Community Leadership and Development Incorporation is opening up Rail//Line Coffee, a coffee shop looking to hire local at risk adults and youth.

Hoping to remove some blight from south side Billings, the shop is currently remodeling the vacant gas station located at 104 south 29th street.

The job will be an apprenticeship program where employees will receive job training like team building, conflict management and communication skills, all to help our residents find other jobs in the future and make a better life for themselves.

"One of the things we realized is it's just a matter of connections, and so we look at this as an opportunity to create connections for the south side community, so it's not that they don't have the skills or the abilities, they have all of those things, it's just a matter of having the opportunity to be employed.", said Eric Bayse, Executive Director for CLDI.

Rail//Line Coffee is currently accepting applications, with all the successful applicants taking part in their paid skill training in July, to prepare for the August 22nd grand opening.

You can contact Colin Sauskojus at colin@raillinecoffee.com for application information.

If you're interested in supporting the CLDI initiative, click on the link, https://cldibillings.org/donate/.