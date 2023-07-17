New Coca-Cola Manufacturing and Distribution Center is expected to bring local job to Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The new Coca-Cola Distribution and Manufacturing Center in Billings was established with support from the City and Yellowstone County, to bring more economic prosperity to the Magic City.

According to the Director of Property Development of Coca-Cola Bottling Company High County Joe Easton, once complete the modern facility will offer more opportunities for local jobs.

"Right now, in our existing facility there are 60 people that are working in the existing building in our initial plans because this facility will have a manufacturing component and will be to add over 50 jobs, so a significant increase in our economic activity and an increase of our employment base in Billings and in Yellowstone County.

Costing just a little over $25 million to build, the facility sits on 90 acres of land. As part of the financial investment, Big Sky Economic Development Opportunity Fund provided $250,000, the City of Billings gave $250,000 and a tax abatement, and Yellowstone County gave an additional tax abatement to construct new water and sewer lines to the facility.

"The extension of water and sewer will allow parcels that are within close proximity that previously were on well or septic to be able to attach and annexed into the city if they so choose, that adds to the tax base water quality and adds to the capacity of the city of Billings sewer system. it's a significant investment on our part, there are many benefits in the near and long term for the city of Billings and Yellowstone County by expanding water and sewer to that location."

Easton said, Coca-Cola has had a presence in Billings and Yellowstone County over 100 years and the investment to the facility shows the commitment the Coca-Cola bottling company has to stay in the Magic City for many years to come.

