New co-work space Rock31 opens its doors in Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This afternoon, Big Sky Economic Development opened the door to Rock31 in the heart of Downtown Billings.

Rock31 is a community co-working space that provides resources, opportunities and access to other entrepreneurs in the Magic City.

Formally a 104-year-old bank building, the newly renovated Rock31 space is fit with amenities, including three meeting rooms, content creation rooms, virtual and private offices, and dedicated desks.

Steve Arveshcoug, Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development says Rock31 allows entrepreneurs connection with other business-minded individuals to encourage one another, and come up with new ideas…

"The whole concept behind Rock31 was a space for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs so now really the ball passes to them -- hey start your work we'll come alongside you and help and encourage other entrepreneurs. I'm really hopeful for their passion

Arveshcoug hopes the community views the co-working space as an asset to encourage economic development in the downtown area.

I also spoke to the founder of Cardsetter, a website development company based in Billings, who says Rock31 is a great resource for other entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own company.

"This is the resource we've been missing -- this is exactly what entrepreneurs need when they embark on their journey to start a company because they don't know all of the things that they don't know and having other people and that knowledge in the same space as them -- quite literally in the building -- gives them the leg up and it gives them the ability to solve the problems that they encounter that they don't know about yet because other people have been through it."