New charges in Big Horn County Jail escape

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Court documents state Andrew Parham, Anthony Castro, and Stephen Caplett have each been charged with one count of escape and one count of aggravated kidnapping. The documents also confirm that the escaped inmates received help from the outside.

According to the affidavit, Stephen Caplett's girlfriend, Odessa Cottier, falsely reported gun shots fired in the sunset village trailer park just after 10 p.m. Friday. The documents say this is after Caplett made a call to Cottier saying quote, "It's going down tonight."

This left only one on-duty detention officer in the jail while another deputy responded to the call. Cottier has been charged with obstructing justice and making a false report to law enforcement.

According to court documents, Robert Burgess has also been charged with obstruction of justice. Documents say one of the escaped inmates, Andrew Parham, called Burgess and asked if he could pick him up once he escaped from jail. Court documents say Parham told Burgess to meet him at 10 p.m. at the chiropractor's office on Crow Avenue and 4th street across the street from the jail.

According to the affidavit, Parham, Caplett, and Castro were seen on surveillance tape going to a blacked out vehicle parked in that same location. Court documents also confirm a fourth inmate who was with Parham, Castro, and Caplett while they allegedly assaulted a dispatch officer. The document say the fourth inmate, Casey Leider, did not escape, but he allegedly used a jail key stolen from the on-duty detention officer to release inmates from their cells. The affidavit says Leider also covered cameras in the jail and destroyed light fixtures.

Castro and Caplett have both been captured by Billings Police, but Parham is still on the loose. If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.