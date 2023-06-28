PRESS RELEASE FROM YWCA

BILLINGS, Mont. - YWCA Billings is excited to announce the appointment of Erin Lambert as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With her extensive experience and outstanding qualifications, Erin is well-positioned to lead YWCA Billings into a new era of success and growth.

Erin Lambert brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise gained through her dedicated service of 18 years within the organization.

Throughout her tenure, she has developed a deep-rooted familiarity and an intimate understanding of YWCA Billings and its mission.

Erin's expertise in trauma-informed care program delivery and design is unmatched, making her an invaluable asset to the organization.

Erin Lambert's commitment to addressing domestic and sexual violence, as well as human trafficking, has garnered recognition and respect within the community.

Her passion for creating lasting change and her exceptional leadership abilities make her the ideal choice to lead YWCA Billings as a model victim service provider and community non-profit.

"I am honored to be appointed as the CEO of YWCA Billings," said Erin Lambert.

"I am deeply committed to the mission and values of YWCA, and I am eager to work alongside our dedicated staff and supporters to continue making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

Under Erin's guidance, YWCA Billings will continue to flourish as a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Her appointment as CEO signifies a new chapter in the organization's journey and promises to bring even greater success in its efforts to serve the community.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all our supporters and partners who have continuously shown unwavering support and commitment to our mission.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out.