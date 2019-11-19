New CASA's sworn in at Yellowstone County Courthouse

Today, a swear-in ceremony was held at the Yellowstone County Courthouse where 12 new CASA advocates were sworn in giving Yellowstone County a total of 172 CASA's.

CASA is a non-profit organization that advocates for a safe and permanent home for abused and neglected children.

The court appointed special advocates are volunteers that are appointed by a judge to represent children or a group pf siblings in the foster care system whose caretakers have either abused or neglected them.

The advocates visit the children at the foster home and school then proceed to write up a monthly report that are given to officials on the case. They also advocate for the best interests of the children inside the court room.

Yellowstone County sees a high number of children in foster care as the numbers are staggering.

Ben Mckee, Development Director at CASA of Yellowstone County says "there continues to be a huge need for more court appointed special advocates. Right now we are serving about 320 children in the foster care system in Yellowstone County but there's about 800 children in foster care so that's about 500 children who still are waiting for a CASA."

CASA holds five swear-in ceremonies a year after the advocates complete an 8 week training course. The training includes courses on the foster care system, court system and child development and psychology that prepare the new CASA's for the field.

Newly sworn in CASA Angie Dornisch says "they take the training really seriously and we take the training very seriously. While I don't know everything I do feel like it is excellent what they have us do in CASA Yellowstone County."

If you or someone you know would like to become a CASA, you can apply at CASA located on 1201 Grand Avenue. The next training sessions for the next CASA swear-in will begin in January.