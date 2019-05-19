Battle of the Plans is a business competition that is put on by Downtown Billings Alliance and Big Sky Economic Development. It is a competition that brings in more businesses to the downtown area. A winner from 2017 just opened a new boutique on 2nd Avenue, thanks to the competition.

2016 is the year Battle of the Plans was started and in it's first year, there were three categories. One category was for college students, the second was for new businesses to the downtown area, and the third was for existing businesses to expand into downtown Billings.

Linda Brooks, the owner of Something Chic, a new boutique in downtown, said she had always dreamed of owning her own business. "Always shopped downtown for as long as I can remember, being in Billings when all of the clothing stores were downtown," Brooks said.

The former travel nurse explained she has had a love for fashion her entire life, and when the competition began in 2016, Brooks jumped at the opportunity. "I kind of didn't have anything to lose."

Battle of the Plans rewards winners with equity, funding for advertising and so much more. Brooks was a co-winner in 2017. "It introduced me to resources that I didn't know existed," Brooks said. "Like the Small Business Development Center, who were, I just can't put it into words how much they helped me. Teaching me how to write a business plan, teaching me about business, about marketing and just showing me all of the resources out there."

Something Chic, which is located on 2nd Avenue North, opened it's doors on May 4th. Brooks explains she is a big fan of the competition, "For someone like me, it was always a dream, but it didn't really seem possible. It introduces you to resources that I didn't know existed. Everything through the small business development center is free."

Brooks told KULR8 that she is the third business to fully benefit from the business competition. She explained that the Pub Station and the restaurant Well Pared were the first two business to expand in downtown due to the benefits of the competition.