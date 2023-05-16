New Billing City Hall should be finished August 2024

BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction on the new City Hall (formerly the Stillwater Building) should be finished August 2024 according to the Billings facilities manager.

"They're doing some iron work today," Facilities Manager John Caterino said. "So, we've cut out a hole in the second floor which is what we call the gallery space. And we're going to have a monumental staircase there. So, we have the iron workers on site doing some structural work to reinforce the cut-out."

The $22 million renovation of the old Stillwater Building will allow the City of Billings to consolidate many of their offices into one building and relieve space challenges.

"We've run out of space," he said. "So, we're putting people in places that were not designed to have offices or cubicles."

He said about 350 city employees will move into the new City Hall when it's finished, including:

Police



Courts



Legal



Code Enforcement



Parking



IT



Finance



Parks



Planning



Community Development



Building



Facilities



Public Works Engineering

Administration



Mayor and City Council



Human Resources



Emergency Operations Center



Caterino said construction will pick up even more next month.

"On the twenty-second of this month, we'll be going to Council for our guaranteed maximum price approval on the prime contract for Dick Anderson Construction," he said. "So, once we get approval on that, they'll be mobilizing in force at the beginning of June."

He said they are using feedback about the current City Hall to make this new City Hall even more user friendly.

"And some of the feedback that we've received about our existing City Hall is it's very difficult to navigate," he said. " And the signage and wayfinding make it difficult for people to find their location. So, that's one of the user experiences that we want to try and make better for all the people of Billings. So, that when people come to this space, they know exactly where they are going, and they have a good experience."

One thing that still needs to be decided is the name of the building.

"In the interim, we're referring to it as 'New City Hall,'" he said. "We're going to be doing a formal process where we'll be naming the building."