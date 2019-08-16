BILLINGS, Mont. -- A new Senate bill is going into effect this school year that could improve student safety. Parents have the option of giving first responders access to their child's school portrait in case of an emergency.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says Senate Bill 40 will speed up the process of getting good quality photos in the event a child goes missing. "And just so parents understand when they read it, its not some scam or a way for us to collect information. It's there in the case of true emergencies, " says Wooley.

He also gave us some tips on how students can stay safe before and after school, "Also make sure to have the 'stranger danger' talks with them, try to get them to walk home in groups with other friends and obviously check-in times when they're supposed to be out, where they're going. Parents may be at work, so at least some type of text or some type of constant communication so they know when their kids are supposed to be getting home, so at least we have a timeline of accountability."

Amber Ennis has two children going into kindergarten and first grade at Orchard Elementary. Ennis says she will opt in to allowing police access her children's school photos. "I do think it's a good idea because the most important thing would be to find the child quickest and make sure that they're safe," says Ennis.

The bill went into effect July 1, 2019. There are parents who are opposed to providing their child's photo with law enforcement. Some see it as an invasion of privacy. The bill allows students and parents the option to opt out of sharing their school portrait with law enforcement. According to the bill, an electronic photograph will only be used in the case of a missing child. A link to the full text of Senate Bill 40 can be found here: https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2019/billpdf/SB0040.pdf