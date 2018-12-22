A new country band is giving some great local musicians a chance to reconnect with music again.

"It's something that comes from the heart you know when you're a player for so long it really is that. I know it kind of sounds cliche, but it's true," said Jim-Bob Gairrett.

"The Outfit" is now performing weekly at the Powder Horn Lounge, and they aren't beginners when it comes to this whole music thing.

Darrel and Jim-Bob Garreitt of the Gairrett Brothers are back in the Billings music scene. The brothers once toured the nation and different parts of the world.

After they disbanded in the late 80s, Jim-Bob moved to Nashville and went on to tour with national acts, including Kenny Chesney for 18 years.

With "The Outfit," the Gairrett Brothers are able to play together once again.

Jim-Bob Garreitt said, "This thing right here that we're doing I feel really fortunate about because I've walked back home and I'm getting to play with top notch players...they're really good players who haven't got

to play for a long time like Jared for instance."

Jared Stewart is joining the Gairrett Brothers on stage to play guitar. Stewart played all around the region, winning music awards like Montana state band of the year.

But in 2016, health problems forced Stewart to stop playing guitar. He would later be diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.

"I couldn't sing, I couldn't play, I was so shaky I couldn't even hold a guitar let alone move gear," said Stewart.

Stewart says the disorder was eating him alive, and he lost 50 pounds in one month.

Now he says with a little push from his wife, Stewart is making his return to the stage.

"Being that I was sick for a couple years and started getting more active I decided to really think about the commitment and I've been running with this slogan this whole time, it takes a real special group of musicians to pull me out of my shell, and that's what this is and it's a pretty good outfit and that's why it's called the outfit," added Stewart.

Jared Stewart wears many hats in his daily life, including his role as the media liaison for the Crow Tribe Executive Branch. Stewart admits he is very busy, but says this band is the needed release to cap off his week.

"If something's bothering me, I can take it out on the guitar and just express. And what I feel, those people feel. I'm getting back to that point where it's the language that I'm not speaking, that they're hearing, yet they're still interpreting it, and understanding it, and feeling it with me. In that exchange, we can elevate each other spiritually," Stewart said.

The trio is joined by Mark Donohue on the keyboard and Mike Staus on the drums.

Jim-Bob said "The Outfit" plays country and rock music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s to give the audience back those great songs that they didn't even know they were starving for.

You can catch "The Outfit" from 5 to 10 PM every Friday and Saturday at the Powder Horn Lounge off of Laurel Road.

They will also be performing a New Year's Eve celebration from 9 PM to 1 AM, also at the Powder Horn.