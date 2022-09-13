BILLINGS, Mont. - The now-vacant Billings Hardware Company building (Montana Avenue and Broadway) is being renovated into a multi-use building with apartments and space for businesses.

Victoria Hill with the City of Billings said the renovation will cost $7.4 million dollars. The Billings City Council voted unanimously on Monday, September 12, to approve a request for $745,000 in Tax Increment Funding to help with the renovation costs.

Development Director for the Downtown Billings Partnership Mehmet Casey said the building has been empty for about 25 years. It was built in 1908.

He said renovations will include updating electrical work and fire suppression.

He said there were be 24 one and two bedroom apartments for rent on the first and second floors. The price to rent an apartment hasn't been completely decided yet, but it will probably be around $1100-1400 a month. The main floor and basement will be available for businesses to rent.

"Likely, once this becomes news and public, they'll likely fill it before even they're designed," he said. "Because everything else we have in the downtown area is claimed and has a wait list of typically up to 50 people. There's a lot of demand. This will meet some of that demand, but there's definitely a need for more."

Casey also said having people in the building again will make the area safer.

"Vacancies like that could attract things like graffiti, tagging, illegal occupancy if someone were to decide to break in and go in there," Casey said. "It could burn down. There are a lot of things that could happen that are not good."

Once you fill this building with residents and businesses and visitors and clients of those businesses, you're adding a lot of density of footprint to this building," he added. "Which provides what they call 'natural surveillance safety enhancement' because people are going in and out. There's a lot of eyes on the street. There's also a lot of people with buy-in in the building. That's their property."

Casey said renovations will start this fall and take about 1 1/2 years.