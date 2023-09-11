BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings has created a new and improved garbage and yard waste collection route effective Monday, Sept. 11.

A Facebook post by the City of Billings Public Works said monthly "extras" is being replaced with monthly cardboard recycling collection.

Residents may buy a new 64-gallon black garbage bin for $9.90 per month, $4 less than the regular 96-gallon black bin.

The City of Billings offers services collecting any extra garbage that does not fit in the black bin--this service may be scheduled for a fee by phone.