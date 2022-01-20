BILLINGS, Mont. - Rimrock Foundation saw nearly double the number of referrals in 2021 versus two years prior in 2019.

Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich said referrals for treatment can come from a variety of places: other counselors, hospitals, parole officers, etc.

In 2019, Rimrock had 625 referrals for service. In 2020, they had 753 referrals. In 2021, there were 1182 referrals for services.

"It's been very difficult," Kosovich said. "Never have I seen the need so great."

Kosovich said the two main substances they are seeing are alcohol and meth, especially alcohol. She said a telling number is the alcohol tax. Kosovich said money brought in from the alcohol tax in Yellowstone County went up 49% over the last two years.

"More surprising is, their physical health is so comprised," Kosovich added. "We're seeing people coming in just really sick. Whether it be blood pressure problems, diabetes, other chronic type of diseases that are just even worse because of the addiction and perhaps also mental health issues."

Kosovich said a big positive right now is Substance Abuse Connect, a coalition of several groups to confront addition in Yellowstone County. She said they meet frequently, sometimes twice a week.