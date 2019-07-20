Netflix is losing subscribers for the first time in eight years

Netflix has lost paid subscribers for the first time in eight years.

The popular streaming service says it has lost 126-thousand paid subscribers in the United States.

Analysts had expected Netflix to gain more than 350-thousand new subscribers during the second quarter.

The company also missed its own forecast for global subscriber growth by more than 2-million.

Netflix says the loss of customers was the most pronounced in regions that saw price increases and not due to competition from other streaming services.

The defection of US subscribers comes after Netflix bumped up its prices earlier this year.

Netflix says it will have more robust content in the coming months to attract more subscribers.