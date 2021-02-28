Nestle introduces their new disco chocolate chips

As if Nestle's classic Toll House chocolate chip cookies were not radical enough by themselves now they have edible glitter.

These new disco chocolate baking chips answer the eternal question, what if Studio 54 had an oven?

They add a sense of pizzazz and sparkle to any dessert.

But even with the glitter effect, the delicious morsels are still 100% chocolate.

You can find the disco morsels on sale now at retailers like Walmart for around 2.50.

The 5.5 ounce bag will provide you enough sparkly goodness to beautify two dozen cookies.