HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A judge has ordered the publisher of a neo-Nazi website to reveal his net worth and identify any phone numbers, email addresses, social media accounts and devices he used when he called for his readers to unleash a "troll storm" on a Montana woman.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch on Friday ordered The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin to comply with most of the requests made by Tanya Gersh in her lawsuit against him. The real-estate agent says Anglin is responsible for the hundreds of harassing and anti-Semitic messages she received starting in late 2016.

Anglin denies he is liable for his followers' actions. His attorney said Anglin didn't want his personal information in the hands of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy organization that tracks hate groups and represents Gersh.

