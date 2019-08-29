Neighbors speak after Mountain View fire evacuation

MOLT, Mont. -- The evacuation for Buffalo Trail residents was lifted the morning of August 29, 2019. Karen Luhman came back around 6:30 a.m. to her house she has lived in for over 30 years.

Luhman says she has dealt with three or four fires in the area.

"This one is the scariest we've had, the closest it's come. Before it was accross the road, accross Buffalo Trail, so it's never gotten this close to the house," says Luhman.

Helicopters have been circulating around her backyard releasing hundreds of gallons of water to extinguish hot spots.

"We just have so much gratitude for all the firefighters," says Luhman, "they came from everywhere -- Columbus, Crow Agency, all over -- and worked very hard all night long so very very grateful for them."

Law enforcement are urging people to stay away from the area as they work to put out the fire.