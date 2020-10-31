BILLINGS, Mont. - Normally on a ghostly Halloween night, parents and children in Billings would swarm to Clark Avenue. Unfortunately, for social distancing purposes, their annual block party was canceled.

We spoke with a resident who has found a way to keep a few of their traditions alive.

Karen Angel has lived on Clark Avenue for 45 years, where Halloween is everyone's favorite holiday. She says almost every neighbor from 4th to Moss Mansion decorates their houses and stocks up on candy.

According to Angel she buys 150 dollars worth of candy for her usual 2,000 trick or treaters.

Knowing she couldn't hand out candy in person and not looking to get egged or toilet papered, her son blocked off the porch and set up a tube for Angel to send candy down. Now she can get candy out to trick or treaters while keeping herself and the community safe.

"I love it, I love watching the kids in their costumes and how exciting they are, how excited they are to see the decorations. It's a fun time of year, and certainly this year we need some fun.", said Karen Angel.

Angel would like to remind others in the community to have fun but be safe.