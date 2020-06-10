Neighborhood working together to get playground

Installation of the Copper Ridge Playground will begin on July 4, 2020 after months of fundraising efforts by the community.

Copper Ridge Playground Committee Member Nichole Hamnes said they have raised $148,000 so far and only need about $2,200 more to reach their goal.

Hamnes said the playground should be completely installed by August 15. Then, the playground committee is looking to raise another $25,000 for three additional pieces of equipment. Hamnes said they want to eventually add a half court basketball hoop as well.