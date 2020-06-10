BILLINGS- Installation of the Copper Ridge Playground will begin on July 4, 2020 after months of fundraising efforts by the community.

Copper Ridge Playground Committee Member Nichole Hamnes said they have raised $148,000 so far and only need about $2,200 more to reach their goal.

Three boys in the neighborhood, Ian, Landon and Emett, carried out their own fundraiser for the playground.

Landon said, "So, we thought of walking dogs. Two dollars to walk a dog. Sometimes, people just gave us the money for free because they wanted the park."

Emett said, "One of the dogs, my sister had to help with this dog, it would just lay down. It wouldn't go. So, my sister had to pick it up and walk the entire way."

Landon added, "And, the other dog, because there were two dogs, the one dog just kept laying down and the other dog tried to sprint as fast as it could."

Hamnes said the playground should be completely installed by August 15. They plan to have a big ceremony.

After the playground is installed, the playground committee is looking to raise another $25,000 for three additional pieces of equipment. Hamnes said they want to eventually add a half court basketball hoop as well.