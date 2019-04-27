Nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual event which aims to provide a safe, convenient way to get rid of prescription drugs.

The DEA hopes events like the one on Saturday can help fight drug addiction and overdose deaths in communities across the country.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, an estimated 18 million people misused medications at least once. And, a majority of those abused drugs came from family and friends, often from a medicine cabinet in their home.

The DEA set up tents around town to collect any old or unused medications to prevent possible abuse.

Cathy Cullen with Rimrock Foundation was at the drop off location in the Heights. She says most people who donated prescription drugs today said they were relieved, and they were jut glad there was somewhere safe to get rid of the old drugs.

"We've had people ask what do you do with them and the DEA agents have been very good about explaining you know they're all sealed up and they're taken away and incinerated so there's no chance of them getting into the wrong hands. We've had people who unfortunately maybe they've had a loved one who's passed away, and they're cleaning out their house and they have a place to get rid of them it's just been gratitude lots of thank you's and thank you for doing this," said Cullen.

According to local DEA agents, nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs were collected between the two Billings locations on Saturday.