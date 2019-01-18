The US Customs and Border Protection released video Friday showing a group of 376 migrants apprehended at the border in Arizona Monday.

The group entered the US near the Yuma Sector checkpoint. That's a section of the border protected by a fence.

Most people in the group used one of the seven holes they dug to tunnel under that fence. Officials say a "very few" of them went over it.

The group is made up almost entirely of families from Guatemala.

It includes 176 juveniles. Thirty of them are unaccompanied.

The group surrendered to border patrol agents and will likely be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

According to officials, most migrants apprehended in the Yuma Sector come from Guatemala in buses or taxis.