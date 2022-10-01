BRIDGER, Mont. -- A nearly 15 car train derailment happened last night in Carbon County near the East Bridger and South River Roads.

Maggie Karas, the Disaster and Emergency Service Public Information Officer for Carbon County, tells us the cause of the derailment is still under investigation and there are multiple agencies currently trying to clean up the area.

Bridger Tire, the police, Carbon County DES, and BNSF are all a few of the agencies at the scene.

No injuries are reported, but there are significant damages. Several cars that were upright were able to move forward, but four cars contained gas -- two of which leaked nearly 31,000 gallons of it.

They managed to stop one of the leak and are working on the other. Maggie says there's no word yet on how long this will take to get cleared up.

"It certainly depends what they find once they've dug in, BNSF has been very proactive about mitigating that and they've got some environmental teams here who will be continuously monitoring both the air for vapor and the soil for groundwater and soil contamination." Karas says.

She adds, there is an evacuation warning for the sounding area due to the hazardous conditions until further notice.

Maggie says, the first priority is to make sure the area is safe and the second is to get the tracks cleared.