A professor at NC State University has been suspended after he allegedly made some disparaging remarks about females in class.

Maira Haque is a junior at NC State and is outraged by what she says professor David Davis in class to another student.

Haque says Professor Davis called on a female student in the class and when she didn't have the answers to his questions about an assignment, thins escalated.

The professor saying, "You're 20 years old and you forgot to bring this assignment in. Were you dropped on the head as a child? Do you have memory problems?"

Next, she says the professor selected another student to answer a question and she too didn't have the answer.

The professor continuing, "I guess the women in this class are useless. I guess I should call on a man. As soon as I heard the word women are useless came out of his mouth that's when I started talking."

Haque said she stood up and questioned why the professor was talking that way.

Davis is said to have told the class he was just joking.

Meanwhile, Haque took to Twitter and that went viral.

The school saw it ans launched an investigation right away saying:

"The faculty member has been immediately suspended from teaching while this incident is being further investigated."

meanwhile, other students in the classroom were thankful someone stood up and said something.