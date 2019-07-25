NBC's reboot of "will and Grace" will end after third season

NBC has announced the upcoming season of "Will and Grace" will be the show's last.

The show's producers and cast members mutually decided to wrap things up with an 18 episode third season that will debut sometime in 2020.

It''s be the second ending for the show, which originally ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006 and broke new grounds in the depiction of gay friendships.

After more than a decade away, "Will and Grace" returned for a second go-round in 2017, spurred in part by the popularity of an election-themed reunion video.