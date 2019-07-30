The Native American Development Corporation kicks off their 11th Annual Community Career fair today.

This year's event from the Native American Development Corporation is power packed to cover topics like health, wellness economic development and more.

"Today's event's especially raises awareness on different opportunities that are out there and really provide a networking opportunity to get some lesser known opportunities out there." said NADC outreach coordinator Maddison Wilhite." It's to get connected with the community and organizations that might be seeking a contract for job seekers which really helps with that networking aspect."

The three day event is free and you can stop by the registration desk at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center for more information.

"Our mission here is with the conference is to bring all of those resources to the table so people don't have to go to different places," added NADC Business Manager Cora Chandler. "They can actually find all those resources here at the conference. We want to offer everything we can to not just our urban communities but to the reservations and to the non Native Americans that are in the communities so they can come and have business transactions, and see what we're doing in Indian country and the resources we as business folks have to offer."

Other activities include a Native American fashion show and a mental health seminar.

For a full list of activities, click to enlarge the PDF file list shown in picture.