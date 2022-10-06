IN BILLINGS – The Native American Development Corporation announced today that they have purchased the Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium and its surrounding property.

The Native American Development Center just purchased the historic Shrine Auditorium with the hopes of turning it into another facility that provides health and wellness to the urban native community.

The NADC says they plan to continue the legacy of the property as a cultural center in the heart of Billings.

While plans for the property have not yet been finalized, they plan to move some of their existing programs to the facility.

Chief Financial Officer of NADA, Ben Sanders say, they want to use the space to host health programs, youth and senior activities, educational programs, and even craft rooms.

"I'm just excited for our urban native community in Billings, I think it gives some of the services that we already provide a really good presence and offers some opportunities for us to kind of expand what we already do.

The NADC hopes this space will invite indigenous people to access more services to improve their quality of life and give them a place to gather and be together.