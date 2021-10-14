BILLINGS - COVID-19 could be impacting your Christmas, but not because of travel restrictions. The shipping back up is causing problems across the country.

It might be a little harder to deck the halls this holiday season with the nationwide supply shortage now impacting artificial Christmas trees.

Jim Gainan, owner of Gainan's, thinks his store is set, but put out a warning on social media saying an artificial Christmas tree shortage is coming.

"A lot of stores that order huge quantities have containers of their trees sitting on ships outside different ports and they are unable to be unloaded and shipped to the stores," Gainan said.

Gainan blames the same shipment back up that's been happening for weeks along the California coast.

He told us he ordered artificial trees 18 months ago so his store is fully stocked, but admits filling orders is already getting tougher.

He warns shoppers looking for a permanent tree to start early.

"Buying something that's going to last a long time, so you really want to make sure that you like it and that is has all the new features and all of the new designs and that sort of thing," Gainan said.

And stores unprepared for the supply shortage could be increasing their prices as we get closer to the holiday season.