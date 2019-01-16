(WJAR) - The director of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said Wednesday that a worker was placed on leave after a 9-year-old Warwick girl with special needs was found dead in a filthy Warwick home.

DCYF Director Trista Piccola became emotional at a morning news conference as she addressed the girl's death.

"I want to start by just acknowledging why we're here this morning. On January 3, a little girl died," Piccola said, fighting back tears.

The girl was found dead in a bathtub. Her adoptive mother, Michele Rothgeb, was arrested Sunday.

Piccola said eight children were placed in the care of just one adult and that Rothgeb received monthly payments for each child she adopted.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MgGKvL