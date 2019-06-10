Workers hired by U.S. businesses reaches record high

Here's some good news on the jobs front. The total number of workers hired by U.S. businesses reached a record high in April.

According to the labor department, hiring increased to 5.9 million jobs for the month, a gain of 240 thousand jobs from March. This is the highest level since the Labor Department began keeping records back in 2000.

However, the gap between available jobs, and the number of unemployment workers still exists, as the number of job openings has declined. Hiring in the areas of construction, professional, and business services was particularly strong.

Job openings were strong in trade, transportation, and utilities.