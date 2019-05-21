USPS to test autonomous trucks

The U.S Postal Service launched a two week test of autonomous trucks Tuesday.

The pilot program uses trucks from start up TuSimple (too simple) to traverse a one-thousand mile route between distribution centers in Phoenix and Dallas. USPS selected that route because federal regulations require two-driver teams on the 22 hour long route.

There are no such restrictions on self-driving vehicles, which would make the trek faster and cheaper. Long haul routes are also the most difficult to keep staffed with qualified drivers.

The postal service is looking for ways to cut costs after several years of losing money due to declines in letter volume. Teams of drivers and engineers will ride in the trucks for the five round trips they will make during the test.