House Democrats are offering a new proposal to end the ongoing government shutdown, the same $5.7 billion dollars President Trump wants for a border wall, but not for the physical wall the president has demanded.

Instead, the money would be earmarked for high-tech border security measures.

"If his $5.7 billion is about border security, then we see ourselves fulfilling that request, only doing it with what I like to call using a "smart wall'," South Carolina's Rep. James Clyburn says.

Republicans complain that's no compromise.

The offer came as the Senate planned to vote Thursday on the president's plan, as well as a Democrat bill that would reopen the government temporarily while border security talks take place.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HtPlg8