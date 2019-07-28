Thousands sign petition to change Halloween date

Could a new petition circulating online be enough to scare up a new date for Halloween?

There's some major interest for the Change.org petition started by the Halloween and Costume Association.

The trade association wants to move Halloween from October 31st, to the last Saturday in October.

They say a Saturday Halloween will allow a safer, longer, and more stress-free celebration, with more parents getting the opportunity to trick-or-treat with their kids.

Already, the petition has generated more than 65-thousand signatures and counting, with the goal being 75-thousand.

Once that goal is reached, it will be sent to President Trump.